Prince Harry’s Rep Denies Claim He Has Hotel Room ‘Set Aside’ For When He Needs To Get Away From Meghan Markle!

Does Prince Harry have a spare hotel room for whenever he needs to escape Meghan Markle?!

On Saturday, a report emerged from The Sun that claimed the Duke of Sussex allegedly has a room “set aside” at a luxury hotel near his and the 41-year-old actress’ home in Montecito, California, for when he needs to spend some time alone. The outlet further alleged that Harry would also head to his “escape place” at the San Vicente Bungalows.

For those who don’t know, the San Vicente Bungalows is a private members club in El Lay. The exclusive clubhouse prioritizes the privacy of its guests by having strict guidelines and safety procedures in place, including banning the use of cameras inside. It reportedly goes as far as to place stickers over the cameras on phones when guests enter the building.

Additionally, guests cannot talk about what they see happen or even approach other guests inside the establishment. Yeesh! Basically, no one would be able to find or disturb you if you wanted to take a break for a minute! But it doesn’t come without a hefty price. Those wishing to join the San Vicente Bungalows apparently need to shell out nearly $4,000 in annual dues and be vetted by a group of existing members. Per The Sun, one of those panel members is rumored to be Julia Roberts.

Of course, people on social media started speculating whether their marriage was on the rocks when this report came out. Despite the new claim, it turns out that Harry does NOT have a private room to get away from Meghan. His rep debunked the rumor on Sunday, simply telling Page Six:

“This is not true.”

There you have it!

