Did Prince Harry Shade The Royal Family Here -- In A Move Straight Out Of Grandmother’s Playbook?!

Prince Harry subtly threw shade at the royal family this week?! That’s what one royal expert thinks!

On Wednesday, the Duke of Sussex presented combat medic Sergeant First Class Elizabeth Marks with the Military Times Soldier of the Year in a virtual appearance. For the occasion, he donned an assortment of medals on his jacket — including three marking his grandmother Queen Elizabeth’s Golden, Diamond, and Platinum Jubilees. Harry even wore his Operational Service Medal for Afghanistan. Take a look (below):

There was one big medal noticeably missing. Which one? The Coronation Medal was given to him and others who were involved in King Charles’ ascension to the throne last year. And royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams believes this move was intentional! In fact, he thinks it was meant to be a snub to the royal family! Richard first told Newsweek:

“Those eligible who were involved in the coronation were given a medal. The Sussexes do nothing by chance and this clearly emphasizes or is intended to emphasize his distance from the royal family.”

Hmm. The royal expert then pointed out to The Sun that Harry — and even Meghan Markle — are “well aware” of the scrutiny they face with everything they do. So he feels the 39-year-old forgoing the Coronation Medal, which features a portrait of Charles and Queen Camilla, was meant to be him deliberately throwing shade:

“The Sussexes are well aware that every single thing they do, everything they wear, everything they say, is all going to be examined. If you consider that he’s almost certainly coming over (to Britain) for the service about the remarkable Invictus games. The problem is that if he chooses not to wear the coronation medal, it will certainly be seen as a snub to King Charles.”

He further explained that Harry most likely wanted to make a statement to the world that he feels closer to his fellow soldiers than his own family right now:

“This is unquestioned, but he’s always regarded the military as an extended family, and he’s said that from time to time. He’s paid tribute to it. Invictus is one of the things he’s given back clearly, because it helps wounded service personnel. I think that he believes that the military was a pivotal part in his life. So obviously, when appropriate, he wears his medals, and obviously this has been a subject of controversy before.”

Richard continued:

“I mean, he isn’t a senior working royal, and there are rules on this equally. There’s no doubt the Sussexes are not fond of royal rules. Very constricting. I think there’s no doubt that Harry is proud of his medals, and it’s part of his past that he is proud of. There are those who would comment that a lot of his past, he was brought up after all, to be a loyal member of the Royal family. He has not been in the last four years – because he and Megan have done a lot of damage to the royal family in their attacks.”

Leave it to the royal family to continuously throw subtle digs at each other whenever they get the opportunity! Oof. Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Do you feel this was Harry throwing shade at the royals? Sound OFF in the comments below.

