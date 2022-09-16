Cardi B Pleads Guilty To Strip Club Assault Charges -- Says She's 'Growing Up'

Cardi B has pleaded guilty in her long-standing assault case — and she says the whole experience has helped her mature.

As you may remember, the rapper got in a fight with Offset‘s rumored side chick at Angels Gentleman’s Club in New York City way back in 2018. It was reported she ordered a beatdown on TWO employees, who were bartenders and NOT dancers! Before the attack in question, Jade — one of the bartenders — says Cardi was threatening her for months because the musician believed she slept with her husband. After getting a warning the I Like It rapper was targeting her, the bartender says five people associated with the star grabbed her hair, punched her face, and attacked her with an ashtray.

In 2019, the Up rapper was hit with a misdemeanor summons. She chose to go to court rather than accept a plea deal back then, but it would seem she’s changed her mind as of Thursday. According to WNBC, the 29-year-old pleaded guilty to third-degree assault and second-degree reckless endangerment. She admitted to offering a friend $5,000 to beat up the victim on her behalf and throwing bottles in the direction of the bar worker and her sister. Because of this, she will have to do 15 days of community service, but will avoid jail time.

The Bodak Yellow musician doesn’t seem to have an issue with her time in court, though. In a statement to E! News following her guilty plea, she admits she’s learned a lot from the situation and that she’s “growing up”:

“Part of growing up and maturing is being accountable for your actions.”

Continuing, the rapper says she wants to set a good example for her children:

“As a mother, it’s a practice that I am trying to instill in my children, but the example starts with me. I’ve made some bad decisions in my past that I am not afraid to face and own up to.”

It’s wonderful she’s always trying to be the best person she can be for her kids! The 29-year-old says her past actions “don’t define her” as she moves into the future:

“These moments don’t define me and they are not reflective of who I am now. I’m looking forward to moving past this situation with my family and friends and getting back to the things I love the most—the music and my fans.”

We’re glad Cardi seems to be in a much better place now and is taking responsibility for her actions. What do U think about her guilty plea, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments (below).

