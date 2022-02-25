Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Release Statement Condemning Russia’s Invasion Of Ukraine

As the world watches in horror and sadness at what is happening in Ukraine right now, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are making an official statement on the invasion.

The ex-royals took the opportunity to formally condemn Russia’s actions via a powerful note published on their nonprofit organization Archewell’s website on Thursday.

It bashed the crisis spurred on by Russian leader Vladimir Putin, saying:

“Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and all of us at Archewell stand with the people of Ukraine against this breach of international and humanitarian law and encourage the global community and its leaders to do the same.”

The statement was published shortly after Putin announced a “special military operation” in Donbas, a separatist region of Ukraine that he claims should be independent. The United States and Ukraine have rejected this idea, but sadly, warfare has already begun in the country.

Putin also issued a warning to the rest of the world earlier this week. According to The New York Times, the politician insisted that anyone who tries to intervene with his plan “must know that Russia’s answer will be immediate, and will lead to such consequences as you never experienced in your history.”

President Joe Biden directly responded to that threat via a statement shared by the White House, saying in part:

“President Putin has chosen a premeditated war that will bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering.”

POTUS also made it pretty clear who he thinks is to blame for the tragedies that have already begun and will likely continue, adding:

“Russia alone is responsible for the death and destruction this attack will bring, and the United States and its Allies and partners will respond in a united and decisive way. The world will hold Russia accountable.”

As of early Friday morning, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes 137 people have been killed and 316 people have been wounded, according to multiple reports. And that’s even more devastating considering many of these people are just regular civilians trapped in a war zone.

Dancing With The Stars pro Maksim Chmerkovskiy has been caught in the middle, as well.

He was in the country to judge its version of the dance competition series and has now used his platform to share some insight into what is happening on the ground. Just take a look at some of his footage (below).

Our hearts go out to everyone in Ukraine right now.

This is so sad to watch and we seriously hope that political leaders will be able to take action to resolve this crisis as safely and quickly as possible. Statements will only go so far…

