Prince Harry Uninvited From Lifelong Friend's Wedding In 'Awkward Phone Call': REPORT

Prince Harry won’t be at his buddy’s big wedding this week — and it’s all thanks to his ongoing family feud!

Late last year, reports surfaced that the Duke of Sussex wasn’t invited to his friend Hugh Grosvenor‘s wedding to Olivia Henson. Then, other sources claimed Harry actually was invited, but he declined because it would be way too awkward considering his brother Prince William was also set to attend. There was a lot of back-and-forth, but now sources are opening up about what really happened — just days before the nuptials are set to take place! And it’s super s**tty!

On Tuesday, sources told Radar Online that the father of two and his wife Meghan Markle will miss the 7th Duke of Westminster’s ceremony after they were reportedly uninvited over the phone! And yes, it was a super awkward call. YIKES!!

Related: King Charles Sent Princess Lilibet A Gift For Third Birthday

Apparently, per The Times, both Harry and Hughie (as he’s called) agreed that it would be best for the couple to stay in California instead of attending what is said to be the “society wedding of the year” at Chester Cathedral in England on Friday. The agreement was made to avoid any bad blood between Harry and William that might overshadow the celebration. Understandable. Still, this must have been a bummer for the Sussexes!

Hughie and Harry were childhood friends, and the groom is even Prince Archie‘s godfather. He’s also one of the UK’s wealthiest men and known as one of Britain’s “most eligible bachelors.” So, this wedding (and the reception at the Eaton Hall) is probably going to be a party to remember! Yet, despite their close relationship, Hugh sided with the future king.

Per the report, the Prince of Wales will be one of about 400 guests and is planning to serve as an usher while his son Prince George (another one of Hugh’s godchildren) will also play a role in the ceremony. King Charles III, Hugh’s godfather, is not expected to attend due to another event.

Interestingly, another source clarified the invitation scandal back in December and they claimed it was Harry who decided not to come, the insider told Page Six:

“Harry actually got a ‘save the date’ card a few months ago but called Hugh and said it would be too awkward if he and Meghan Markle attended, so he made his apologies and Hugh understood.”

Another source also told The Sunday Times at the time:

“Hugh is one of the very few close friends of William and Harry’s who has maintained strong bonds and a line of communication with both. He wishes they could put their heads together and patch things up, but realizes it’s unlikely to happen before the wedding.”

Hmm. Regardless of who made the call, it sounds like they were both on the same page, so that’s good. But this is just one more sign that the feud is truly tearing this family — and all their friends — apart. Such a bummer!

Reactions? Do you think the brothers should have found a way to be cordial so they could both be at their pal’s wedding? Or is this the smart move? Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN/John Rainford]