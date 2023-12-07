Prince Harry WAS Invited To Pal's Wedding -- But He Declined Because It Would Be Way 'Too Awkward'?!

It turns out Prince Harry was invited to his longtime friend’s wedding — but he rejected the offer!

Earlier this week, reports surfaced claiming the Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle were left off the guest list for Hugh Grosvenor‘s wedding to Olivia Henson next summer due to the ongoing royal feud. The nuptials are set to be a huge occasion for the Brits, so it was sad news (especially considering the men have been BFFs for years) — but it turns out Haz is the one who wanted NO part of it! Huh?? A source told Page Six on Tuesday:

“Harry actually got a ‘save the date’ card a few months ago but called Hugh and said it would be too awkward if he and Meghan Markle attended, so he made his apologies and Hugh understood.”

Oof! What a bummer for his buddy!

Related: Why Kate’s Upcoming Christmas Event Will ‘Enrage’ Harry & Meghan!

Interestingly, the Archewell founder made up his mind about this before Omid Scobie‘s bombshell book Endgame was released — a version of which name-checked King Charles III and Princess Catherine as the alleged “royal racists.” If we thought tensions were high after Spare, the drama has likely only intensified behind-the-scenes, so it’s probably good Harry already decided to skip the bash. But it is too bad since they’ve been friends for a long time!

Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William, and Kate Middleton are expected to attend — and the Sunday Times also claimed the heir to the throne might be in the running to be the Duke of Westminster’s best man! No wonder the Invictus Games founder doesn’t want to be around for that! LOLz!

Just another sign of the times… Thoughts? Let us know (below)!

[Image via John Rainford/WENN/MEGA]