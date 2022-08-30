Prince & Paris Jackson Remember Dad Michael Jackson On What Would Have Been His 64th Birthday

Michael Jackson’s two oldest kids are remembering the late star on what would have been his 64th birthday.

Prince Jackson and Paris Jackson shared some sweet photos on Instagram Monday to celebrate their father, the King of Pop. The star’s 25-year-old son first uploaded a series of endearing childhood images of himself, his siblings, and his dad, which he affectionately captioned:

“Happy birthday to the greatest! Miss you more and more but I love you more and more with each day. Thank you for everything”

Auntie La Toya Jackson commented on the heartwarming post, writing:



“Prince he loved you guys with every ounce of his heart! Thanks for making him proud of you!”

See the full thing (below):

In addition to his post, he also uploaded to his story a slew of iconic images of the pop star throughout his many decades in the limelight, ranging from when he was a young boy to the Michael we all remember him as in his later years.

On the other hand, Paris also took the opportunity to share a nostalgic photo of her and her father on her IG Story with the simple caption, “hbd .” Snapped as a young girl giving her daddy a kiss, it’s no wonder the 24-year-old would choose such a special picture to commemorate him on his birthday! You can see it HERE.



The only child who seemingly didn’t post anything in memoriam of the Virgo was youngest sibling Blanket, but we assume he merely opted to celebrate in private.

We can’t believe it’s been 13 years since MJ passed away back in 2009.

[Images via Prince Jackson/Instagram, Michael Jackson & The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon/Youtube]