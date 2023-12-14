Prince Louis Hilariously Puts Youngest Child Antics On Full Display While Volunteering With Siblings -- WATCH!

Prince Louis just can’t help stealing the spotlight!

Whether he’s on the Buckingham Palace balcony making faces for the whole world to see or tucked away in a quaint little office space, he’s always gonna find a way to get people laughing. This time he clearly didn’t even mean to, which makes it so much better!

Princess Catherine shared a new video of her and her children volunteering at a baby bank on Monday. In the video, the kids, including Prince George and Princess Charlotte, could be seen sorting through gifts and clothes for kids in need. Everything was going really well and the little boy was on his best behavior as he got excited over a gorilla toy and packed presents for others.

The hilarious antics came when the ladies were neatly folding various clothes into organized piles — and then the 5-year-old slapped a messy shirt onto the top of the stack. LOLz! SUCH a little brother move!

Ch-ch-check it out (with this specific moment happening at 1:10)!

He wanted nothing to do with that shirt or the tidying up. So funny!

While laughing at the sweet moment, fans online were thrilled to see the next generation of royals enjoying some good old fashioned volunteering during the holiday season, and we couldn’t agree more! Love to see it!

Reactions? Let us know (below)!

[Image via The Prince and Princess of Wales/YouTube]