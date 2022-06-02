Prince Louis Totally Stole The Show During The Queen's First Platinum Jubilee Celebration -- LOOK!

It’s safe to say nobody was too concerned about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s absence on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during the Trooping the Colour ceremony on Thursday morning! They can thank Prince Louis for that!! And for good reason!

Once again, Prince William and Kate Middleton’s son, now 4 years old, stole the show! During the kick-off event of Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee, Louis joined his family on the balcony as a flyover featuring 70 planes flew overhead. The noisy event was too much for him to handle and he showed it off with some amusing antics, like covering his ears and saluting. But at other points of the event, he looked downright bored even though he was standing next to Her Majesty!

Take a look:

Prince Louis stole the show at Trooping the Color! Here is our roundup of cute royal kids at the queen's #PlatinumJubilee! https://t.co/Vtyn2YDuUX pic.twitter.com/BZ69ZyYJYr — Good Morning America (@GMA) June 2, 2022

Prince Louis chatting with the Queen on the balcony is everything! ????#PlatinumJubileehttps://t.co/mreAh2ZjYI pic.twitter.com/mFZDX2MHKI — Good Morning America (@GMA) June 2, 2022

.@wilfredfrost joins us to add some perspective to the significance of the #PlatinumJubilee and more! pic.twitter.com/tFaEqZ9elx — TODAY (@TODAYshow) June 2, 2022

LOLz!!! Even the Queen seemed to find his behavior funny, though. They were seen sharing a few short conversations while taking in the festivities. On those interactions, someone reflected on Twitter:

“The Royal Family’s balcony appearance symbolises [sic] the continuation of the monarchy. My favourite picture so far today is Prince Louis talking to his great-grandmother, The Queen. The oldest generation and the youngest generation”

Adorable!

Those watching at home had a LOT to say about the young royal’s expressive reactions to the lavish event. Taking to social media, people teased:

“Prince Louis is a whole mood next to the Queen when the planes go past” “Prince Louis is the only royal id like to see land a Netflix deal” “let the Prince Louis memes commence” “Bless Louis” “People were worried about others overshadowing The Queen. Prince Louis accepted the challenge!” “Prince Louis’ expressions were absolutely priceless today” “Prince Louis is going to be the new wild card! I hope they are ready for him”

Someone even made an iconic The Scream painting meme of him — check it out HERE!

For the record, William and Kate’s youngest son also caught eyes at his first-ever Trooping Of The Colour Parade when he was just a little baby! The then one-year-old arrived in an outfit similar to one his uncle once wore and waved to the crowd of spectators while being held in his father’s arms. It was all too cute — and now he continues to prove that he has a thing for the spotlight! Reactions?!

[Image via Today/Good Morning America/YouTube]