Prince William's Alleged Mistress Finally Speaks Out On Affair Rumors!

Rumors of Prince William cheating on Princess Catherine are years old at this point. But we guess they finally hit the tipping point where even Will’s elusive alleged mistress felt the need to speak out.

For those unfamiliar with the whispered wrongdoing, a short recap…

A few years back a report went out about what was being said behind closed doors at the castles and estates of the UK’s high society. Word was Will had an extended affair with a royal named Rose Hanbury. She’s the Marchioness of Cholmondeley (pronounced Chumley) and she and her husband, David Rocksavage, were close friends of Will and Kate. What made it worse is Will allegedly cheated on his wife while she was carrying Prince Louis — an extremely difficult pregnancy in which she got sick with hyperemesis gravidarum. So if this was true it means while she was throwing up all day at home, he was off hooking up with her friend. Oh, and he and she were maybe into pegging also? In any case, Rose and Kate definitely stopped hanging out, so it looked like this might be real. All so scandalous. No idea if any of it was ever true, obviously. So it just sort of faded away…

Related: Palace Forced To Deny Rumor King Charles Died After False Russian Media Report!

The affair rumors resurfaced the past couple weeks, however, amid Kate’s retreat from the public eye. Her break from royal life was suddenly suspicious after numerous unforced errors by the palace’s PR team — and possible Kate herself. Conspiracy theorists considered a number of possibilities, some quite a bit out there. One such theory? Will was leaving Kate for the Marchioness — and this was how they were going to start phasing out the Princess.

Cray, right? But enough folks were talking about it that suddenly the affair rumor was more popular than ever. And so, finally, Rose herself has made a statement. Through her lawyers, anyway. They told Business Insider in a report that came out over the weekend:

“The rumors are completely false.”

Well, that does it. We guess we can write that one off as just rumblings. After all, no one who’s had an affair has ever lied about it later… LOLz!

In all seriousness, now that Kate has finally been seen out and about, we imagine all the theories — including those revolving around the Marchioness — will disappear. But that doesn’t mean folks will ever stop whispering about the very specific and detailed cheating rumors. What do YOU think of Rose’s denial??

[Image via MEGA/WENN.]