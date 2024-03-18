Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Pop Up At SUPER Exclusive LA Club -- And Get Wooed By Disney CEO!

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are making moves behind the scenes!

The duo popped up at the members-only West Hollywood-based Bird Streets Club over the weekend to dine and hang out. And just as soon as they got there, a particularly big big-wig came up to them: Disney CEO Bob Iger!

According to Page Six, an eyewitness reported the 73-year-old Iger was there dining with his 60-year-old wife Willow Bay. Then, the pop star and the gridiron great walked in and diverted ALL of Bob’s attention away from his date night. Womp womp! Ha!! The source told the outlet:

“Bob jumped up from his seat the minute [Taylor] walked in.”

Inneresting!

No word on what they talked about, but Bob making a beeline over to TayTay is definitely notable. Maybe he has ideas for hammering out a deal on some big future project?! We know The Eras Tour movie is on Disney+ now. And Travis has just recently been making major moves, after all, so why not more?! And the Bird Streets Club is the real deal. All the A-listers hang out there — Leonardo DiCaprio, Timothée Chalamet, Bruno Mars, and the list goes on and on. It’s the kind of place to talk about a deal over dinner!

Iger news aside, Taylor and Travis continue to vibe!! Squeeeee!! A source spoke to People about their Bird Streets Club rendezvous over the weekend. For one, Travis is still basking in the glow of the Kansas City Chiefs‘ victory in the Super Bowl last month:

“Travis has been hanging out with friends and is having a good time just relaxing in L.A.”

But more than that, the tight end and the songstress are still clicking on all romantic cylinders amid this break between legs of Swift’s Eras Tour:

“They’re so cute together. … They are spending time in Los Angeles together. They’re still very happy.”

We love to hear that! Reactions, y’all? Share ’em (below)!

