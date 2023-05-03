Jon Bon Jovi Reacts To Son Jake & Fiancée Millie Bobby Brown Surprise Engagement At Such A Young Age!

Jon Bon Jovi is welcoming Millie Bobby Brown into the fam!

Three weeks after the Stranger Things star and her boyfriend Jake Bongiovi announced their engagement, the Livin’ On A Prayer singer is opening up about his son’s decision. During a Tuesday episode of Sirius XM’s Andy Cohen Live radio show, the host congratulated Bon Jovi on his son’s big news, while asking if he has any concerns that the couple may be too young. However, the It’s My Life singer responded confidently:

“I don’t know if age matters. If you find the right partner and you grow together, I think that would be my advice, really, is growing together is wise.”

As you probably know, Millie is just 19 years old, while Jake is one year older at 20. Funny enough, Andy pointed out how Bon Jovi is married to his “high school sweetheart” Dorothea Hurley, who shares Jake, Stephanie, 29, Jesse, 28, and Romeo, 19, with the rock star. So we guess he wouldn’t really have too much room to judge a young couple, even if he did have his reservations!

The Bed of Roses singer excitedly gushed about how “three of my four” children are currently engaged, while applauding their choices in partners:

“I think that all of my kids have found the people that they think they can grow together with and we like them all.”

So sweet! We love the support!

As for Millie, specifically, the 61-year-old confirmed he has “of course” seen Stranger Things:

“Millie is wonderful. Her whole family is great. Really, really great. Jake is very, very happy.”

Listen to the full clip (below):

We’re so happy the music legend is accepting Millie into the family with open arms! It makes it so much easier for couples when they have the support of their families… Especially since after they announced their engagement, they had to deal with millions and millions of social media users questioning their decision.

Last month, both of the lovebirds posted engagement pics on their Instagram accounts, with Millie captioning her’s with Taylor Swift lyrics:

“I’ve loved you three summers now, honey, I want ’em all”

For all the negativity, there was also many fans who came to the young couple’s defense, writing in the comments things like:

“People still talk about age? Also, I don’t believe she asked for anyone’s opinion or advice. Move along.” “The same people who say you’re too young will be the ones when you’re 70 saying “50 years?! That’s incredible!” Congrats you two” “We all know people who married in their 30s or 40s and the marriage didn’t last. We also know those high school sweetheart 19 year olds who married and stayed married for decades. You can’t predict anything these days. All you can do is wish them the best and be happy for them like a decent human being”

