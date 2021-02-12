Prince William & Kate Middleton Prepping For Baby No. 4 -- Details!

Baby number four? Say it is definitely so!

Apparently, Prince William and Kate Middleton are officially trying for another child — after some convincing on the princess’ part! A source told Us Weekly:

“Having four children was always part of Kate’s plan. She put the idea on hold when [the coronavirus pandemic] hit, but now there is light at the end of the tunnel with the vaccine and [Prince George and Princess Charlotte] scheduled to return to school in April. She feels ready to start trying again.”

Ahhh! How exciting! Apparently, the 38-year-old has been eating a nutrient-rich diet to help with a future pregnancy, and she’s especially mindful of her biological clock.

But even more inneresting, it sounds like the duchess may have wanted something differently than her husband. The couple — who share children George, 7; Charlotte, 5; and Louis, 2 — previously had dissenting views on rearing another kid. The source continued by explaining:

“It took a while for Kate to convince William, though. He said that three children is more than enough. The thought of having four made him feel overwhelmed. … But Kate’s desires to have another child have inspired him, and at the end of the day, he loves and appreciates the secure family setting he never had growing up. Why not make it bigger? After taking some time to think about it, he’s on the same page and is excited about the future.”

And Prince William isn’t the only one who’s excited! Queen Elizabeth herself weighed in, showing delight at the prospect of another grandchild. However, despite her happiness over the news, we’re hearing that she had some other thoughts, too. The source admitted this about the queen:

“She adores her great-grandchildren. She’s slightly concerned that the Cambridges are biting off more than they can chew, especially as Kate isn’t planning to employ another nanny (as she wants to be hands-on), but as long as they’re happy, she’s happy.”

Aww! Leave it to Queen Elizabeth to pipe in with the practical view. Even so, it doesn’t sound like anyone’s opinions are going to deter Kate — who also seems to want another girl. Specifically, she would like her daughter, Charlotte, to have a sister who she can bond with the same way Kate had her sister, Pippa.

But what do you all think?! Is four too many? Sound off in the comments below!

