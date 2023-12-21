Rugby Player Mike Tindall's Nickname For Prince William Isn't Very Nice!

Prince William ain’t exempt from a bit of friendly banter!

While we may look at the 41-year-old as a refined and well-mannered royal mainstay, it sounds like his buddies see him as just another drinking buddy — who apparently can’t keep up!

During a Wednesday episode of BBC’s Seven: Rob Burrow, which is part of The Total Sports Podcast, the Duke of Cambridge’s cousin-in-law Mike Tindall shared quite the anecdote about the Prince. The former rugby star candidly told the host that when it comes to slamming beers, you shouldn’t place your money on King Charles III’s eldest son:

“The Prince of Wales is known to me as ‘One Pint Willy’ because he’s not the best of drinkers.”

LOLz!

Mike is the husband of Zara Tindall, William’s first cousin. She’s the daughter of King Charles III’s sister, Princess Anne, and her husband, Captain Mark Phillips.

As for Mike, himself, he played for both England’s Bath and Gloucester pro rugby teams between 2000 and 2014, and even took home the World Cup in 2003. And to him, it sounds like the rugby world is “built on” enjoying some brews with the boys. He said:

“[I am] coming from a sport where it is built on the social aspect and a couple of beers being sunk quite often. That is one I will definitely give away for the Prince of Wales. ‘One Pint Willy.’ It’s out there now. Sorry, sir!”

More like sorry, not sorry! Ha!

Zara then jumped in, joking that her husband is going to be “in so much trouble” for spilling the tea, but added that “a lot of those nicknames kind of fly around.” Just wait until good ol’ One Pint Willy hears about this! LOLz!

