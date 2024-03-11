Princess Catherine FINALLY Photographed Again After AI Photo Fail -- But This One Is Strange, Too!

Princess Catherine has been seen again. Well, sorta…

Just hours after admitting to photoshopping her latest family photo amid mass conspiracy theories about her health and whereabouts, Kate Middleton was photographed again on Monday. In a single photo obtained by DailyMail.com, the Princess of Wales could be seen sitting in a car alongside her husband Prince William as they left Windsor Castle.

Unfortunately, it’s not going to do much to calm down online sleuths! The Prince of Wales was the most prominent figure in the pic, looking serious as he read something on his phone. In the background, Kate’s side profile could be seen as she looked out the window — away from the camera.

Just ONE pic at a bad angle, the same pic given to multiple outlets…? Certainly not going to prove the body double believers wrong! Ch-ch-check out the new sighting (below):

Kate Middleton pictured leaving Windsor Castle in car with William after photoshop fail https://t.co/Sb8A4J7t50 pic.twitter.com/UuNwbDgHvk — New York Post (@nypost) March 11, 2024

As for what they were doing, sources told DM the 42-year-old — who isn’t expected to return to royal duties until after Easter — was headed to a private appointment. Meanwhile, her hubby was dropped off at Westminster Abbey for the annual Commonwealth Day service, where he showed up solo at around 2:45 p.m. local time and joined other royals like Queen Camilla and Princess Anne.

Huh… If Kate was off to some doctor’s appointment, why wouldn’t William go with her?! Also, if Kensington Palace truly wants to stop the conspiracy theories, they’re going to need to do better than this! You can’t even see Kate’s face!! Just have her film a quick video message… if you can. Thoughts? Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via Euan Cherry/WENN]