Sabrina Carpenter

Oscars 2024: Barry Keoghan & Sabrina Carpenter Make Red Carpet Debut After Months Of Romance Rumors!

Barry Keoghan & Sabrina Carpenter Make Red Carpet Debut Together After Months Of Romance Rumors!

Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter are red carpet official!

On Sunday night, the actor and the pop star confirmed their romance after months of speculation by adorably walking the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscars Party red carpet together. Sabrina looked absolutely stunning in a black Tory Burch gown, which her blonde locks perfectly draped over. Barry opted for a black and white Amiri jacket over a white tank and baggy black trousers. See (below):

It’s true, they didn’t pose for pics together. But there’s plenty of footage of them arriving and walking away from the cameras together, and it’s clear they’re very couple-y.

In one image circulating the web, the Saltburn star even appeared to be wearing a homemade friendship bracelet that spelled out Sabrina’s name — a throwback to his attendance of her shows opening for Taylor Swift‘s Eras tour in Singapore. Awww!

On X (Twitter), fans have been ecstatic over the couple confirming their relationship. See (below):

We ship!

Barry and Sabrina first sparked romance rumors back in December when they were spotted grabbing dinner together in El Lay. Since then, they’ve had a few more date nights — but nothing official like this. So cute!

What do YOU think of these two together? Let us know down in the comments!

Mar 11, 2024 10:50am PDT

