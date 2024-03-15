Other Royals Joking About Princess Catherine's Photoshop Controversy!!

It’s never a good thing when even other royals are laughing at your scandals!

King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands has shared his two cents on Princess Catherine‘s photoshop controversy and it’s funny AF!

In a video shared to X (Twitter), the king was seen meeting fans at an event in Zutphen in the Netherlands on Tuesday when he saw the perfect opportunity to take a jab at the British royal family! When a young girl mentioned seeing a photo of the Dutch monarch with his family, he teased (via translation):

“At least I didn’t photoshop it.”

OUCH!

Related: The Sad TRUTH About Kate’s Photoshop & Surgery??

The joke seemed to go over the kiddo’s head, but the adults in the area all chuckled. Ch-ch-check it out (below):

Meisje had al een foto van een jonge Willem-Alexander gezien. “Die was niet gephotoshopt,” zegt Willem-Alexander pic.twitter.com/4VXtq1ke8q — Rick Evers (@RickEversRoyal) March 12, 2024

As Perezcious readers know, he’s obviously reacting to the drama coming out of Kensington Palace. Last weekend, Kate Middleton shared her first official photo and statement since undergoing surgery in January — or at least someone did. The pic was quickly called out for photoshopping and pulled by various photo agencies, who even put a “kill notice” on stories using it as an official royal pic. A statement from Catherine had her admitting to editing the family portrait, sparking more concerns and conspiracy theories about her whereabouts amid her lengthy recovery.

Now, with other royals chiming into the frenzy, we bet The Firm is just getting more frustrated by the controversy they started! Thoughts? Let us know (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]