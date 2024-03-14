Princess Catherine Photo Slapped With Ultra Rare Instagram Warning Label! Look!

The drama surrounding Princess Catherine’s doctored photo continues!

As we’ve been following, the Princess of Wales seriously raised eyebrows on Sunday when she (or someone anyway) posted THAT photo with her and Prince William’s three children in honor of Mother’s Day in the UK…

Fans were quick to point out that it looked fake, and experts agreed! Multiple photo agencies issued a “kill notice” informing editors and clients to stop using it — after confirming the pic had been “manipulated”! It all just added fuel to the fire after fans had already been wondering where she really is in the wake of her “abdominal surgery” in January. You can read all the tea HERE.

But the latest fire stoker, you may ask? Instagram itself!

On Thursday, fans noticed the photo sharing app added a notice on the bottom of the 42-year-old’s pic we’re not sure we’ve ever seen before! It reads:

“Altered photo/video. The same altered photo was reviewed by independent fact-checkers in another post.”

When you click on it, the warning elaborates:

“The same altered photo was reviewed in another post by fact-checkers. There may be small differences. Independent fact-checkers say the photo or image has been edited in a way that could mislead people, but not because it was shown out of context.”

See the ominous warning for yourself HERE.

Whoa… Has anyone ever even seen that kind of notice on an IG pic before?? Where people are KNOWN to photoshop and filter their pics?! *Cough* The Kardashians *cough*cough*

We guess this edit — or maybe even the notion Catherine was the one who made it — just didn’t meet IG’s standards! Thoughts, Perezcious readers?? Sound OFF in the comments!

[Image via The Prince and Princess of Wales/YouTube]