Princess Catherine & Prince William Scrambling To Decide Who Will Take Prince Louis' B-Day Portrait Amid Photoshop Scandal!

Princess Catherine and Prince William have a big decision to make!

Every year, the royal family releases a portrait of the Prince and Princess of Wales’ children around their birthdays. And the youngest of the bunch, Prince Louis, is set to celebrate his big day next month. But considering all the drama following Kate Middleton‘s photoshop scandal, the parents are now trying to figure out how to handle the photo release with as little controversy as possible.

A source for The Sunday Times revealed this weekend that the couple is still planning to release a photo in celebration of Louis turning six on April 23. However, they are currently “undecided” on who will snap the official portrait.

The insider explained:

“They appreciate the public’s love and affection for their children and know there is a public appetite to see them on their birthdays.”

The problem is, in years past, the self-proclaimed “amateur photographer” has typically been the one to capture a photo of her children for their special days. But after she took the fall for editing that Mother’s Day snapshot, it’s unclear if she’ll get that honor this time. Sources close to the pair said no “firm decision” has been made yet on whether Kate or a professional photographer will be behind the camera.

The future King and Queen are, however, hoping the b-day snap will be met with less chaos than the family group shot. But we doubt that’ll happen!! Fans and photo agencies no longer trust images coming from Kensington Palace after the editing debacle, so the picture is for sure going to be highly scrutinized. Kate and William better not even think about manipulating it this time because nothing slips past royal family internet sleuths!

That said, the one thing that might stop the new pic from being overanalyzed would be if the 42-year-old returns to public duties before the birthday. That is possible, based on the tentative timeline so far. If she were to prove she’s healthy (and finally put an end to the conspiracy theories), people would have less reason to critique the little one’s portrait. Still, they’d be better off to just avoid editing of any kind! They pretty much have the whole world’s trust to regain!

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? How do you think they should handle this portrait? Share your ideas (below)!

