Princess Catherine To Possibly Discuss Health & ‘Recovery’ Upon Return To Royal Duties: Source

Princess Catherine will talk about her health when she’s good and ready.

Over the weekend, a royal source spoke to The Sunday Times about fans’ ongoing concerns over the Princess of Wales’ health and recovery in the wake of her abdominal surgery. She’s been away from royal duties now for a couple months, and word is she isn’t due to return until after Easter. But when she does, the insider feels she may take the opportunity to address all the concerns:

“I can see a world in which the princess might discuss her recovery out on engagements.”

The source noted that she and husband Prince William are “at their most open” when connecting with the public, so it’d be a natural opportunity for her to do so:

“If she was going to do it, that’s how she would do it … I would expect that to be her instinct and it will be her call. They’re not going to be rushed.”

Well, Easter is coming up, so we may be hearing something soon!

As we’ve been following, the 42-year-old made headlines last weekend when she posted a photo with her three kids on Instagram in honor of Mother’s Day in the UK. Fans quickly pointed out that it looked fake, and then s**t really hit the fan when multiple photo agencies issued a “kill notice” informing editors and clients to stop using it as it had apparently been “manipulated.”

She already tried to put out that fire, so let’s see how she handles addressing her health… If she chooses to do so!

[Image via The Prince and Princess of Wales/YouTube]