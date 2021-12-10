Princess Charlene Breaks Her Silence From Treatment Facility To Honor Twins’ Birthday

Princess Charlene of Monaco broke her silence to share a sweet birthday message for her twins as she continues to recover from her health issues.

On Friday, the 43-year-old royal took to Instagram and wished her son Prince Jacques and daughter Princess Gabriella a happy birthday. Alongside three pictures from their festivities at the palace, which included a cake in the shape of the number 7 and a “Joyeux Anniversaire” banner, she wrote:

“Happy birthday my babies. Thank you God for blessing me with such wonderful children. I’m truly blessed. Love mom.”

According to People, their momma usually organizes the twins’ birthday parties, with previous years including a safari-themed bash, superhero visits, fire truck rides, and more. But this year, as we’ve been reporting, Charlene is seeking treatment outside of the country and sadly could not attend the late-night celebration.

The social media post marks the first time everyone has heard from her on the ‘gram since she withdrew from the public eye last month. As you may know, the princess has been plagued with a string of medical issues for most of the year after flying out to South Africa. While the trip was supposed to be brief, Charlene ultimately spent six months away from her family as a series of health concerns and several surgeries left her unable to return to Monaco. She was finally able to finally fly home in November, but things soon took a turn once again, forcing her to step back from her royal duties.

Related: Prince Harry Says You Should Quit Your Job If It Doesn’t Bring You Joy!

Her husband Prince Albert previously told People that everything “went pretty well in the first few hours,” but “it became pretty evident that she was unwell.” He then added:

“She was clearly exhausted, physically and emotionally. She was overwhelmed and couldn’t face official duties, life in general or even family life.”

The 63-year-old further revealed that she was getting help outside of the country for “several favors which are private matters”:

“Obviously there were consequences of her different surgeries and the procedures she underwent in the last few months. That certainly was a factor, but at this point I prefer not to comment further. I can say she was suffering incredible fatigue. She hadn’t slept well in a number of days and she wasn’t eating at all well. She has lost a lot of weight, which made her vulnerable to other potential ailments. A cold or the flu or God help us, COVID.”

It has certainly been a mystery as to what is going on behind closed doors with Charlene — and it hasn’t exactly gotten clearer. A friend later offered some insight and claimed to Page Six that Albert had actually downplayed the severity of her situation, saying she actually nearly died in South Africa. Wow.

Even more so, the insider shared that an ear, nose, and throat infection brought on “severe sinus and swallowing issues stemming back from an earlier surgery,” which has caused her to lose a very scary amount of weight:

“She has not been able to eat solid food in over six months because of all the surgeries she has since gone through. She has only been able to take in liquids through a straw, so she lost nearly half her body weight.”

Just awful…

Although Charlene isn’t around to celebrate her children’s special day, Albert told People earlier this week that he hopes to make a trip to see her, along with the children, in the future:

“It’s what we most hope for most.”

We are wishing nothing but the best for Charlene and hope she gets well soon — especially so she can be with her kiddos again. Also, wishing Gabriella and Jacques a happy b-day!

[Image via Bridow/WENN, Princess Charlene/Instagram]