Princess Charlene Lost Half Her Body Weight & 'Almost Died'?! What's REALLY Going On With Her Treatment!

Last week we got some answers about what was going on with Princess Charlene of Monaco. After recovering from an illness while in South Africa, she had returned home to the small principality. But then she was immediately taken off royal duties and made no public appearances.

Her husband, the country’s leader Prince Albert, made a statement explaining her absence which, frankly, had us raising an eyebrow. He revealed she was receiving treatment at a facility outside of the country, saying:

“She was clearly exhausted, physically and emotionally. She was overwhelmed and couldn’t face official duties, life in general or even family life.”

He also described an intervention of sorts in which it sounds like her loved ones pushed her into treatment — making it reminiscent of how one would hear about drug rehab interventions going down… or something:

“She had already made her decision, and we only wanted her to confirm it in front of us. She wanted this… She was very calm and very understanding. She realized herself that she needed help. You can’t force anyone to understand that they need treatment, they have to accept that themselves.”

See what we mean? What was the main symptom he underscored? “Exhaustion” — which is also a classic cover for rehab in the celeb world. Not to mention he added there were other “private matters” involved. Pretty confusing — and we aren’t the only ones who thought so.

Reportedly, some of her friends are concerned — and think Albert is downplaying the severity of her illness, besides making it sound like something it’s not. Sources told Page Six on Monday:

“It is unfair that she is being portrayed as having some kind of mental or emotional issue. We don’t know why the palace is downplaying that she almost died in South Africa.”

She ALMOST DIED?! Not only that, the source said the ear, nose, and throat infection caused “severe sinus and swallowing issues stemming back from an earlier surgery” — all of which has caused her to lose a massive amount of weight:

“She has not been able to eat solid food in over six months because of all the surgeries she has since gone through. She has only been able to take in liquids through a straw, so she lost nearly half her body weight.”

She did indeed look thin in one of the most recent photos she posted, back on October 2.

View this post on Instagram

Goodness. That does sound far more serious than Albert was letting on. No wonder it sounded like he was holding something back. The insider wanted it made perfectly clear the Princess is “definitely not losing her mind, or suffering from severe mental health issues”:

“She is exhausted by six months of surgeries and an inability to eat properly as a result of it. And she desperately missed her children and her husband while she was stuck in South Africa, because she couldn’t travel home.”

Yet now she’s been pushed away from them again to a facility in another country? It’s starting to sound like she didn’t necessarily agree with the others in that intervention.

What do YOU think? Why would Albert downplay such a serious illness??

