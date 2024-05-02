Princess Catherine Celebrates Princess Charlotte's 9th Birthday With New Portrait -- But It Calls Back To THAT Photoshop Fail!

Happy birthday, Princess Charlotte!!

Prince William and Princess Catherine‘s only daughter is celebrating her ninth birthday today! They seriously grow up so fast!

To honor the special occasion, the family posted a gorgeous new photo of the young girl on Instagram on Thursday. And that pic was taken by momma Kate Middleton. It featured the child leaning against a line of flowers while wearing a denim skirt, a blue shirt, and the same red sweater she rocked in THAT controversial photoshopped family snapshot from earlier this year! Oh, man… cue the conspiracies! LOLz!

Charlotte’s parents kept their message short and sweet on the ‘gram, captioning the photo:

“Happy 9th Birthday, Princess Charlotte! Thank you for all of the kind messages today.”

Ch-ch-check it out!

Sweet!

BTW, her b-day comes just a few days after her brother Prince Louis turned 6. He was wearing the same shirt in his portrait that he wore in the aforementioned family photo, too. So, they’re both recycling their wardrobes! Guess they’re just frugal royals! LOLz!! Or maybe they took all these pics on the same day? Either way, the new pic is gorg — and fingers crossed it doesn’t spark any more crazy rumors! Here’s to hoping Charlotte has a great day celebrating!! Reactions? Sound OFF (below)!

