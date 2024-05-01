Prince Harry & Prince William's Nasty Rift COULD End Soon With One Brother Willing To Open Up Talks Again!

We might be seeing the end of the royal rift someday soon — and it’s all thanks to the next generation!

With Prince Harry‘s upcoming visit to London next week to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games, he is making a big effort to get in the good graces of his family. According to one Us Weekly source on Wednesday, he’s actually “attempted” (as the outlet put it) to get in touch with his family to invite them to the Invictus Games. That could be huge — if the attempt was successful. The wording is very sus! LOLz!

While the Duke of Sussex and his estranged brother Prince William “haven’t had a real conversation in months,” Harry is hoping to extend an olive branch and it might work! A second source doubled down on this, suggesting that Harry’s visit home could be the first step in bringing an end to this feud, dishing:

“The brothers haven’t spoken [but] there is potential for that. [Harry] would be more than happy [to].”

But would William??

Shockingly, the first insider insisted both Harry AND William “are open” to seeing each other after years of tension. Whoa! Even Princess Catherine — who’s had a lot of beef with her brother-in-law in recent years after he targeted her in Spare — is “willing” to catch up with the 39-year-old during his travels, the first source added. Amid Kate Middleton‘s cancer battle, she is “done with all the bad blood,” the source noted while sharing that she and her hubby are ready to call a truce. Wow!

Anyone else’s jaws on the floor?? This is all sounding WAY too good to be true — but it only continues!

The confidant went on to share why everyone’s suddenly so ready to stop the feud, and it has more to do with their children than them. The insider said of Kate and William’s thought process:

“They want a relationship with Meghan and Harry, and they don’t want the acrimony to carry over to the next generation.”

The Prince and Princess of Wales want their three kids to have a real connection to their two cousins, so “they want to mend fences with them for the kids’ sake.” The Archewell co-founders are on the same page, the second source added:

“Obviously the duke and duchess want their kids to have a relationship with their cousins.”

With all the kids getting older, time is of the essence to help them create strong bonds before the family rift becomes too hard for them to ignore! That said, the Suits alum is not currently planning to head to England next week, so any immediate reunion, if it happens, would be without her. Maybe that’s OK, though? Harry can hash things out with his family first and then add her back into the equation??

Not unsurprisingly, a resolution to this family fight would be a great relief for King Charles III, who “very much hopes that his sons will finally heal their rift” because he is “eager to spend more time with his grandchildren,” per the first insider. A third confidant added:

“[Charles has] always wanted William and Harry to make amends.”

Showing up to Harry’s big anniversary event would be a good start — but that includes His Majesty, who has already hinted that he might be too busy. They can’t claim to want a truce and then not actually put in the work to make it happen, y’know?! It’s going to take a lot of effort on everyone’s part to heal these deep wounds! But starting sooner than later would be amazing, especially as Charles and Kate continue to battle cancer.

What do YOU think is gonna happen?? Is this all wishful thinking or could Harry’s next trip be the first step toward reconciliation? Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]