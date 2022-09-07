Jane Fonda Sends 'Heartfelt Thanks' For Fan Support Following Cancer Diagnosis

Jane Fonda can feel the “love and support” following her cancer diagnosis, and we’re so happy for her!

By now we’re sure you’ve heard the scary news the 84-year-old revealed on Instagram last Friday about her non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma diagnosis. Though she’s confident it will be a “very treatable cancer” it’s still a harrowing experience — but thankfully she realized quickly she wasn’t alone. Following her reveal, fans and industry members alike flooded her social media with support, and now she’s here to tell us she appreciates it!

The Monster-In-Law actress wrote on her website Tuesday night:

“My heartfelt thanks to all. The messages of love and support mean the world to me. I want to say again that this is a very treatable cancer and much progress has been made with the medicines patients are given.”

She continued:

“Since last week, so many people have written to me or posted that they have had this type of cancer and have been cancer-free for many decades”

She then joked:

“Well, I’ll soon be 85 so I won’t have to worry about ‘many decades.’ One will do just fine.”

Ha! We’re happy that in light of everything she still maintains that classic Fonda spunk!

She revealed she’s been doing chemo treatments for three weeks and feels “stronger than I have in years.” The social activist then noted:

“The doctor told me the best antidote to the tiredness that chemotherapy can cause is to move. Walk. And I have been walking. Very early before the record heat kicks in. Also working out”

Keep it up, momma Jane! We need more souls like yours on this earth! See her full post (below):

Sending light and love Jane Fonda’s way! Give that cancer hell, gurl!

