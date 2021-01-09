Queen Latifah Kicks Butt In Trailer For Upcoming New Show The Equalizer -- Watch HERE!

Don’t mess with Queen Latifah!

The longtime star landed the main role in CBS‘ upcoming television adaption of The Equalizer — you know, the 2014 Denzel Washington action film. And with Latifah playing the main character in the TV version, this new thirty-second teaser looks fun AF, action-packed, and very fast!

Basically, Latifah (pictured above while in character on the Jersey City set back in November) is playing Robyn McCall, a CIA special-ops agent who quits her government job to take on the more violent (and rewarding!) gig of busting down criminals’ doors. Now that’s a side hustle! LOLz!

But as you can see (below), she kicks a** and takes names pretty much the whole time, and we are here for it:

She’s the one you call when you can’t call 911. #TheEqualizer premieres February 7 after the Super Bowl on @CBS and @CBSAllAccess. pic.twitter.com/Hsu3Ubs41a — The Equalizer (@TheEqualizerCBS) January 9, 2021

Yessssss!!!

And Chris Noth (infamous for his work in both Sex And The City and The Good Wife, among others) is involved playing a super-shady character, too?! Sign us up!!!

The Equalizer premieres on February 7th on CBS, which is literally right behind the Super Bowl that night, so it should have a soft landing into a large audience. Here’s hoping, because it looks like a fun, action-packed show!

Reactions, Perezcious readers?!

Sound OFF about it with your take down in the comments (below)!

