Queen Latifah Kicks Butt In Trailer For Upcoming New Show The Equalizer -- Watch HERE!

Queen Latifah stars in The Equalizer! Watch the new trailer HERE!

Don’t mess with Queen Latifah!

The longtime star landed the main role in CBS‘ upcoming television adaption of The Equalizer — you know, the 2014 Denzel Washington action film. And with Latifah playing the main character in the TV version, this new thirty-second teaser looks fun AF, action-packed, and very fast!

Basically, Latifah (pictured above while in character on the Jersey City set back in November) is playing Robyn McCall, a CIA special-ops agent who quits her government job to take on the more violent (and rewarding!) gig of busting down criminals’ doors. Now that’s a side hustle! LOLz!

But as you can see (below), she kicks a** and takes names pretty much the whole time, and we are here for it:

Yessssss!!!

And Chris Noth (infamous for his work in both Sex And The City and The Good Wife, among others) is involved playing a super-shady character, too?! Sign us up!!!

The Equalizer premieres on February 7th on CBS, which is literally right behind the Super Bowl that night, so it should have a soft landing into a large audience. Here’s hoping, because it looks like a fun, action-packed show!

Reactions, Perezcious readers?!

Sound OFF about it with your take down in the comments (below)!

Jan 09, 2021 13:31pm PDT

