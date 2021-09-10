Queens Of The Stone Age Singer Josh Homme's Kids File For Restraining Order, Say He's Abusive & Threatened To Murder Mom's Boyfriend

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Josh Homme’s children have filed for a restraining order against him via their mother. In the court docs obtained by TMZ, the kids claim the Queens of Stone Age singer, who is known to have a violent past, has become “scary.”

The musician’s kids Orrin, 10, and Wolf, 5, say they fear their dad might hurt them. Their concerns stem from claims the 48-year-old reportedly yells at their mom (his ex-wife) Brody Dalle and drinks and drives with them in the car, among many other serious accusations. Yikes. (The exes also share 15-year-old daughter Camille, but she does not appear to be involved in this case.)

According to the filing, Orrin also accused his father of once grabbing his private parts, as well as other physical abuse such as flicking his ears and poking his chest. The young kid shared that the Cali native had supposedly thrown objects at him while calling him fat and making threats about murdering his mother’s boyfriend.

So scary if true…

Wolf made similar claims, backing up statements that Homme drinks alcohol while driving — with his kids in the car. He also claims the Sound City star aggressively grabs their necks and ears. All of this, the 5-year-old says, has made him afraid to spend time at his dad’s house.

The brothers asked the court for a restraining order requiring Josh to stay at least 100 yards away from them and their family dog. But by Friday morning, the request had been denied by two judges. First, it was denied by an official in downtown LA before also getting shot down by a Santa Monica court.

According to the songwriter’s attorney Susan Wiesner, who spoke with the outlet on Homme’s behalf, these claims are not new and therefore don’t hold up in court. She said:

“Ms. Dalle has previously brought these claims to the police, DCFS [Department of Children and Family Services], and the presiding judge of the family law court, all of whom have declined to take any action based upon these spurious claims.”

She and her kids are all telling this story, and they’re being ignored? Does anyone else find that disturbing??

The co-parents have been separated since November 2019 (after marrying in 2005), and their split was anything but amicable. The duo was engaged in an explosive divorce — with things getting so bad that Dalle, formerly the frontwoman of rock band The Distillers, successfully got a restraining order against her ex-husband. Unfortunately, he showed up at her house regardless while drunk and head-butted her. Just one month later, he got a restraining order against her, insisting that the Australian singer was trying to get him arrested for violating his legal mandate.

Sounds very messy. We’re hoping the kids stay safe amid these legal troubles and alleged family issues.

