Romeo + Juliet’s Quindon Tarver Dead At 38

Sad news from Texas.

Quindon Tarver, best known for his appearance in Baz Luhrmann’s Romeo + Juliet, died in a car crash last week. He was 38 years old. Tarver gained fame as a young boy in the ’90s after appearing in Madonna’s Like A Prayer music video. He played a choirboy in Luhrmann’s film, performing memorable renditions of Prince’s When Doves Cry and Rozalla’s Everybody’s Free for the soundtrack. He later appeared on seasons 2 and 7 of American Idol.

In recent years, Tarver opened up about being sexually abused as a young teen in the music industry. He also shared with followers about struggling with drug addiction and surviving a 2012 suicide attempt.

His uncle Kevin Tarver told The Dallas Morning News:

“He had been through so much. But his focus was on his music. He was getting ready to make his comeback. He had been in the studio working on a project that was supposed to be released this year.”

Kevin also shared with The Daily Beast:

“It’s kind of tragic — I actually lost my son in January to police brutality. This last release Quindon put out, Stand Our Ground, was on behalf of my son. … He was a loving nephew, he loved everybody, believed in being straightforward. He loved music since he was young, and singing eventually took him all around the world. That was his passion.”

The Moulin Rouge director shared a tribute to Quindon on Instagram, posting rehearsal footage of the young singer onset of Romeo + Juliet. He captioned the post:

“A beautiful soul has passed, my thoughts are with Quindon Tarver’s family and loved ones.”

So tragic. We will be keeping Quindon and his loved ones in our thoughts.

R.I.P.

