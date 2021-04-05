Kim Zolciak & Brielle Biermann Mourn Death Of Friend Killed In Hit-And-Run, Ask For Help Identifying Suspect

So sad…

Real Housewives of Atlanta alums Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Brielle Biermann are grieving the sudden loss of their friend, Ethan McCallister, who was killed in a hit-and-run Saturday in Atlanta. The young man was just 28 years old. The mom of six shared a few snapshots of Ethan and her oldest daughter on Instagram Saturday, writing:

“We will miss your huge beautiful smile, constant jokes, cowboy boots and infamous shirts. You were always the life of the party!! One of the most genuine kind hearted people I have ever known. Always willing to help anyone anywhere. We love you Ethan and I will make sure justice is served.”

According to WSB-TV, Ethan was hit by a vehicle (likely a grey Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk) at 3 a.m. between Piedmont Avenue and Lindbergh Drive in Atlanta. The former Dancing with the Stars contestant uploaded a photo of the possible car to her Story on Sunday, urging followers to help track down the suspect who fled the scene. Along with a blurry photograph of a car with “front end damage,” the momma wrote:

“If anyone saw this and can help please DM me or call the ALT police.”

Over on Brielle’s IG, the 24-year-old is deep in mourning her bestie. The Bravolebrity uploaded a series of photos to her account with a heart-wrenching message:

“Ethan…. i can’t believe I’m even writing this. I’m sick sick sick to my stomach. You are my happiness my joy my light in this very dark world.. the life of the party and the sweetest soul I’ve been blessed to know. You are my best friend. My heart. My everything. There will never be another you. Ever ever ever. You came into this world with 1 mission… make people smile. You were damn good at it too. There was never a moment i wasn’t laughing with you!!”

Clearly attached at the hip, the friends had even spent much of the year together. The Don’t Be Tardy… reality personality noted how difficult it will be to move forward, adding:

“We haven’t spent a weekend apart all year!!! How am i supposed to go anywhere without you? How am i supposed to laugh, smile, GO TO MIAMI OR DRINK 1942 WITHOUT YOU!? God i love you ethan. I really really do. I can’t wait to see you again.”

Ugh . While some of their activities certainly don’t seem so COVID-safe (like their recent getaway to the Bahamas), we can’t imagine how challenging it must be to suddenly lose your BFF like this.

With the investigation to track down the missing suspect still ongoing, a GoFundMe page was created by a family friend to help pay for Ethan’s yet-to-be scheduled funeral services. Sending our love to those mourning the loss of this young man.

