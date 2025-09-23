Rachel Bilson Opens Up About Getting Fired From Job For THIS Sexy Bedroom Confession! 

Rachel Bilson is looking back on the time she lost a job because she spoke about her sex life!

You may recall that back in 2023, the actress told the Women On Top podcast hosts Roxy Manning and Tammin Sursok her favorite sex position is missionary because she wants “to be f**king manhandled” in the bedroom. Yes, girl! We love the honesty from Rachel! However, her employer wasn’t a huge fan! The O.C. alum later revealed she got FIRED from a job over her sexual comment! WTF!

Rachel was only talking a little bit about her sex life, and what she said wasn’t even so outrageous! Plenty of other actors have also done it in interviews and haven’t lost their jobs! Such BS! The Hart of Dixie star didn’t say what project she got the boot from at the time, and don’t expect her to say it years later. But she’s opening up about that tough time in her career in a new episode of the Why Won’t You Date Me podcast on Friday!

Speaking to host Nicole Byer, Rachel shared that to this day, she doesn’t think there was anything wrong with what she said back then:

“You’re talking like, basically with girlfriends and you’re joking around, and I said something like, ‘I like to be manhandled.’”

According to Rachel, a lot of people agreed with her, including the 83-year-old mother of her Bright Ideas podcast co-host, Olivia Allen. She said:

“She was like, ‘I like to be manhandled!’ You know? Like everyone could relate.”

But The Last Kiss star believes her use of the word “manhandled” was taken out of context, and the “very conservative company” that employed her was uncomfortable about any sex talk:

“It didn’t sound great. But I think it was a very conservative company so they weren’t comfortable just talking about sex at all. In general.”

Which super conservative company? Did she take on a gig with Great American Family? Hmm.

While Rachel did “want to fight it,” she ultimately didn’t. The mom noted she could see both sides of the firing, saying:

“When you take something out of context and you just read something as a standalone comment, thought, whatever, it can come off a certain way.”

Ultimately, the experience led her to be somewhat cautious about what she shares about her life publicly:

“I definitely felt myself filtering a little bit after that. Cause like, ‘Oh my god, if I say this am I gonna lose this job? Am I gonna be judged? Shamed?’”

Well, Rachel didn’t let the incident scare her away from making bold bedroom confessions afterward — something her fans are likely grateful for! It is so refreshing to see a woman talk candidly about dating and sex! And we’re glad she didn’t stop! Watch the podcast episode (below):

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments!

[Image via Why Won’t You Date Me? with Nicole Byer/YouTube, Hart of Dixie/ Warner Bros. Television]