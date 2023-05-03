Rachel Bilson Reveals She Likes It Rough During Sex!

Rachel Bilson is continuing to be very honest about the intimate details of what goes on behind closed doors in her bedroom!

During an appearance on the Women On Top podcast Wednesday, the 41-year-old actress opened up to hosts Roxy Manning and Tammin Sursok about her preferences in the sack. So naturally, the topic of her favorite sex positions came up. And what is it, you may ask? Rachel had no shame admitting she enjoys some regular, old “missionary”… with some extra spice thrown into the mix. She explained in the podcast episode:

“I like missionary. I’ve learned that if you want to have an orgasm during sex, you have to be on top. But missionary is my favorite. I want to be f**king manhandled.”

Good for her! As for her “least favorite” position? Rachel shared:

“Doggy … depending on the actual d**k. Because it can go so deep and hurt.”

Related: Why Rachel & Nick Viall Faked Their Memorable 2019 Romance!

Now, this isn’t the first time that The O.C. alum has been candid about her sex life. She made headlines last month when she revealed to guest Whitney Cummings on her Broad Ideas podcast that she didn’t have an orgasm from sex until she was 38 years old. When the podcast episode dropped, everyone began looking back at her dating history to see who potentially was good — or bad — in bed.

Many deduced that her ex-boyfriend Bill Hader was responsible for her first big O during sex since they dated until 2020 – especially since she joked about missing his “big d**k” last year. However, it also could have happened after her relationship with the Barry star. Considering she never dropped any names, who knows who it could be!?

But Rachel did clarify her comments on The Viall Files podcast later on, insisting that she was not trying to get in a dig at any of her past relationships with her admission:

“I had Whitney Cummings on my Broad Ideas podcast and she was explaining to me that she got off birth control and at 40 she was able to have an orgasm through sex. I just jumped on that and I was like, ‘When I was older I was able to do that too.’ It has nothing to do with any partner… It had to do with me knowing my body.”

She added at the time:

“Apparently there were names brought up in both regards and I am not OK with that, because it had nothing to do with that.”

None of her exes — including Adam Brody and Hayden Christensen — have to worry about their performances, apparently. Lolz! But in all seriousness, good for Rachel for always being an open book, especially when it comes to the topic of sex! Reactions to her latest confession, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below!

[Image via Rachel Bilson/Instagram]