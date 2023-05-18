Rachel Bilson 'Lost A Job' Because She Said She Likes To Be ‘Manhandled' In Bed!

Rachel Bilson is opening up about losing a job after “being candid” about her sex life.

Earlier this month, the Hart of Dixie star joined hosts Roxy Manning and Tammin Sursok on the Women On Top podcast, where she spared no details while revealing all about her sex life. For instance, she proudly revealed her favorite sex position, sharing at the time:

“I like missionary. I’ve learned that if you want to have an orgasm during sex, you have to be on top. But missionary is my favorite.”

Her words gave a whole new meaning to the podcast moniker, LOLz!

Related: Rachel Clarifies THOSE Orgasm Comments!

The 41-year-old famously added of her sexual preferences:

“I want to be f**king manhandled.”

Spicy! We love it when a woman speaks frankly about what she’s into! But apparently, one potential employer of hers wasn’t so into the idea of female empowerment!

On Monday, Rachel shared on her own Broad Ideas podcast that following her comments, she had a project “taken away.” She explained:

“It’s been an interesting week guys. This is the first time it’s ever happened to me in my professional life that I lost a job this week because of things that were said.”

The OC alum continued:

“A job got taken away from me because I was speaking candidly and openly about sex in a humorous way on our friend’s podcast. I basically got a job, that I already had, pulled from me because I was speaking openly about sex.”

Seriously?? What year is it? Because if that’s truly the reason, it DEFINITELY doesn’t make sense in 2023!

The proud mom, who shares 8-year-old daughter Briar with ex Hayden Christensen, confessed she was “baffled” by the move, clearly laying out how ridiculous the situation is:

“A single mom, a woman, lost a job because they were being candid and honest and the subject was sex.”

That sounds prettyyyy bad for whoever cut ties with her.

Related: Raquel Leviss DUMPED Tom Sandoval For Good!

She didn’t name the project she lost. It’s hard to think who would do such a thing — not even Hallmark, right? They’ve gotten pretty progressive. She wouldn’t have signed up for a gig with that Great American Family, right?

Anyway, she went on to clarify her sexual sentiment, explaining:

“First of all, I said it in a joking manner in the interview, like, ‘Yeah, I wanna get f**king manhandled.’ Basically, it’s like, okay give control or take control in the bedroom, whatever.”

The fact Rachel even feels she has to clarify that she meant it within the bounds of consensual sex is ridiculous. She was talking about what she likes, she shouldn’t have to qualify that for anyone. Total BS!

She reflected on the loss, but explained she still holds true to what she said:

“I’ve been floored honestly. Everything was set in motion and I lost the job. It sucks. I haven’t said anything inappropriate. … if I could go back, now knowing I lost a job, maybe I would say it differently. But I still wouldn’t not say it.”

What a wild situation for the actress. What do YOU make of it?? Share in the comments down below!

[Images via Entertainment Weekly/YouTube & Warner Bros. Television/HBOMax]