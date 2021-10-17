Rami Malek Flaunts His 'Resting Villain Face,' Turns Squid Game Into A Country Song, & More -- Check Out The SNL Highlights HERE!

Rami Malek took the Studio 8H stage by storm for the first time ever during the latest episode of Saturday Night Live!

Starting off the night, the writers tackled (sorry, not sorry) the current scandal plaguing the NFL. Newcomer James Austin Johnson jumped in as the disgraced former Raiders’ coach Jon Gruden explaining his racist, homophobic, and misogynistic emails from when he worked as an ESPN analyst. Take a look at it (below):

The 40-year-old No Time to Die actor then kicked off his hosting debut on Saturday with an opening monologue all about his “resting villain face.” Malek expressed how he identified with several famous movie villains, such as Scar, the shark from Jaws, Dracula, Darth Vader, Freddy Krueger, Cruella de Vil, Maleficent, and Bambi. Ch-ch-check out the hilarious monologue (below):

LOLz!!!

Now, it is no secret that Pete Davidson and Malek look a lot alike — so much so that the comedian has actually depicted the Bohemian Rhapsody star a few times over the years. And in his monologue, Malek joked about his twin brother swapping places with him at one point in the night — and it looked like it happened! During the celebrity impression-based sketch “Celebrity School,” the two men fully committed to switching places! Malek even sported a blonde wig and blue tie-dye hoodie while Pete wore a black sweater vest. Check out the iconic moment (below):

They didn’t stop there! Later in the episode, the guys teamed up again for a country-theme music video spoof on the Squid Game challenges, including the dalgona cookies and glass bridge. See it in action (below):

But to be honest, while Malek was a stellar host, we cannot deny that Bowen Yang had stolen the show last night! In the “Bug Assembly” sketch, his Daddy Long Leg character practically gave us all the next viral TikTok sound, saying:

“I’m hot, I party, I walk into a room, and I’m respected. No more questions!”

YESSS!!! Ch-ch-check out the iconic moment (below):

Then, Yang brought the house down on the “Weekend Update” when Colin Jost welcomed his character, the “proud gay Oompa Loompa,” on stage to discuss Timothée Chalamet‘s Willy Wonka and accidentally outed him.

So good! If Timothée hosts again when Wonka comes out, we beg Yang and him to team up for a sketch!

Elsewhere in the episode, Young Thug served as the musical guest performing his tracks Tick Tock and More Than Anything. Travis Barker helmed the drums for both songs, while Gunna and Nate Ruess joined the rapper on the latter song.

What a night!!! If you want, you can also ch-ch-check out the rest of the episode’s sketches (below):

What were your thoughts on last night’s episode, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Image via Saturday Night Live/YouTube]