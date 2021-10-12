Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Are Just 'Friends' Despite SNL Romance Rumors

In the immortal words of Kim Kardashian’s rival Taylor Swift… she and her ex are never, ever, ever getting back together.

It seemed inevitable when Kim finally filed for divorce from Kanye West, but since the split they’ve been VERY friendly exes, especially in recent months. There have been innocent family outings, sure, but there was also the faux wedding at one of his Donda listening parties. Then they were reportedly “making eyes at each other” while she hosted Saturday Night Live. Naturally, we’ve started to wonder if the divorce may get called off completely.

Related: Nicole Brown’s Sister SLAMMED Kim Over ‘Distasteful’ O.J. Simpson SNL Jokes

Well, wonder no more: A Page Six source insisted that “Nothing’s changed” despite the SNL rumors. The insider stated:

“They are not back together. He is still her family, and they are friends. They’ve been working on their friendship for the kids, and continue to support each other. He’ll always be her family, and they’ll always support each other.”

A source for People agreed:

“Kim and Kanye are friends, but that’s it. She is still moving forward with the divorce. … She loves having Kanye’s support though. They were not in a good place around the time Kim filed for divorce. She is so happy that things are better now. It’s all very beneficial for the kids.”

The rapper did attend her rehearsals for the NBC show and even escorted her to Studio 8H from her hotel. But the Page Six source claimed that they stayed at different hotels “the entire week” and he didn’t even attend her afterparty.

Regardless, the reality star had a “magical” time hosting the legendary comedy program, especially in this cut-for-time “Costco Meeting” sketch (below):

The Page Six insider dished:

“It was Kim’s favorite. She had a hard time controlling her laughter during rehearsal.”

Plus, according to the People source:

“Kim loved having her family in NYC for SNL. They all thought she did great. They are very proud of her.”

At this point, Kanye is family, even if their marriage is over.

Related: Nick Cannon Claims Kim LIED About Sex Tape When They Dated

BTW, f you’re the kind of person that likes to keep up with the Kardashians, this might not be the last you hear about Kimmy’s hosting gig, either. A Page Six spy spotted Kris Jenner, Khloé Kardashian, Corey Gamble and Simon Huck dining in NYC that week while surrounded by crew for their next reality show:

“They showed up with a camera crew to film scenes for their new Hulu series, dined on the restaurant’s terrace and were later joined by Scott Disick.”

Hmm… might we get some behind-the-scenes of Kim and Kanye from this occasion? Only time will tell!

[Image via NBC/YouTube & WENN]