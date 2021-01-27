Rapper 6 Dogs Reportedly Dead At 21 Of Apparent Suicide

It appears yet another talented artist has lost their life at a tragically young age.

According to multiple reports, popular underground rapper 6 Dogs (above; real name Chase Amick) died by apparently suicide Tuesday morning at the age of 21. The Twitter account Everything Georgia first broke the news, tweeting:

“Atlanta rapper ‘6 Dogs’ has passed away from suicide. RIP.”

While there are currently no further details and no confirmation from the Atlanta rapper’s team, the news circulated social media and led to many tributes from fans and peers of the star.

Related: Tamar Braxton Opens Up About ‘Toxic Lifestyle’ & Suicide Attempt

The devastating news comes months after the Faygo Dreams hitmaker revealed that he was battling COVID-19. He wrote on Twitter in July of last year:

“Just took a covid test and my results came back positive:/ I’m str8 just a pretty bad headache… I’m a healthy dood tho so I should b fine. Unfortunately this will put a delay on the album thx for rockin w me y’all.”

In November, Chase alluded to having mental health issues when he shared a Twitter post reading:

“If you have friends in the music biz call them and check on them. This rat race that we all are in is not cool. Some days I feel like a super hero who can take over the world and some days I just wanna cry and quit. I know I’m not alone. I know a lot of us feel this way.”

Completely heartbreaking.

As 6 Dogs’ many fans know, the performer tried to keep his music career a secret from his very conservative family when he was a teenager. He moved out of his family home to live with his girlfriend when he was 18 years old, and went on to release his first song in 2016 — which became a hit, and landed him a deal at Interscope Records.

Related: DaBaby Reveals He’s Seeking Therapy After Brother’s Tragic Suicide

While the music industry may have taken its toll on the star’s mental wellness, Chase also made sure to note how much he loved his profession. He previously said about making music:

“think it’s crazy that people even listen to my music and like it so much. The other day I was like ‘Wow. I can’t believe it actually worked.’ I get paid to do what I love and it doesn’t even feel like a job.”

He also reportedly reached out to fans who felt suicidal and encouraged them to embrace their imperfections.

Our hearts go out to the rapper’s loved ones at this difficult time. RIP.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

[Image via YouTube]