Mossimo Giannulli’s Request For Early Release From Prison Is Denied!

It looks like Lori Loughlin‘s hubby Mossimo Giannulli will have to chill behind bars a little while longer as he continues to serve time for his involvement in the college admissions scandal.

ICYMI, earlier this month, the fashion designer requested to leave the Federal Correctional Institution, Lompoc, and finish the remainder of his five-month prison sentence in home confinement. The 57-year-old, who is a little more than two months into his sentence, reportedly spent 56 days in solitary confinement due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. According to his lawyer, William Trach, the time he spent in quarantine had greatly impacted his “mental, physical, and emotional well-being.” He allegedly was only allowed to leave his room “once every three days” to shower and was given limited access to phone calls. It was so bad that he reportedly felt like he had already completed his punishment.

Did you expect jail to be a walk in the park? Or did you just want special treatment?

In court documents obtained by People, his lawyers said in the filing that:

“Mr. Giannulli spent almost 40% of his total sentence confined in solitary quarantine, despite testing negative for COVID-19 at least ten times and despite his counsel’s multiple requests that [the Bureau of Prisons] release him from quarantine.”

But, unfortunately for him, a federal judge denied the fashion guru’s wish to be released early, writing:

“Giannulli is not entitled to a modification of his sentence because he has not demonstrated an ‘extraordinary and compelling’ reason warranting his release. Although the Court recognizes the danger associated with COVID-19 and the particular risk of transmission in penitentiary facilities, the fear of COVID-19 alone, without more, is insufficient to warrant a release.”

He also noted that the father was also no longer in quarantine, therefore he had no legit reason to be released early, explaining:

“Although the defendant’s quarantine was longer than anticipated, he has since been released to the general population. He has given no extraordinary or compelling reason why his current circumstances in the camp warrant an immediate release.”

In March 2019, the father was busted alongside the TV actress for participating in the college admissions scandal. The couple was accused of paying $500,000 in bribes to get their two daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose, into the University of Southern California. Though the pair initially denied the allegations, they both pleaded guilty in May 2020. The Full House alum served her two-month sentence before getting released in December 2020.

Sorry, but it looks like the family reunion will just have to wait a couple of months more!

