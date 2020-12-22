Tamar Braxton Opens Up About 'Toxic Lifestyle' & Suicide Attempt In Raw Interview: 'I Just Didn't See Another Way Out'

Wishing her well…

Tamar Braxton opened up to Taraji P. Henson on her Facebook Watch show Peace of Mind with Taraji on Monday to discuss her mental health following a suicide attempt over the summer. And to hear her tell it, the star was seriously struggling with no light at the end of the tunnel in sight.

The Braxton Family Values star explained in the raw and vulnerable interview:

“I just felt choked, because it was no escape. I just didn’t see another way out. I wanted to die. Everything was going wrong.”

As you’ll recall, Braxton was hospitalized in July after her partner David Adefeso found her unconscious at the Ritz-Carlton Residences in Los Angeles following a cryptic text to family members. Now, the mother unravels the fraught aspects of her life that led her to that dark decision, elaborating:

“I had no relationship with my family. I was estranged from my sisters, including my mother. My relationship with my fiancé at the time was out of control. I saw no signs of nothing.”

She claims to have missed warning signs as well, including gaining 50 pounds, divulging:

“I didn’t even recognize myself anymore. That should have been such a huge sign to me that something is wrong.”

Heartbreakingly, the 43-year-old admitted her “surface” level relationship with 7-year-old son Logan, whom she shares with ex-husband Vince Herbert, was a key point in her ideology. Despite what her mother-son bond may have looked like to others, the momma deeply considered how her relationship (or lack thereof) could benefit Logan, describing the thought process:

“Logan was the reason why I made that decision. I just felt like he deserved better. I felt like I was embarrassing him, being a fool on TV.”

The host further pressed:

“You thought he would be better without you?”

To which Tamar responded:

“In that moment.”

Tamar believed she began to lose control of her life between 2013 to 2016, but acknowledged:

“You don’t know you’re toxic until you come out of being toxic.”

She credited her turbulent past as co-host on The Real as a trigger point for the downward spiral, recalling a particularly bleak moment:

“The first time I knew that things wasn’t normal is when everything went down with The Real. I was in my bedroom. It was completely dark. You don’t shower, you don’t eat and you don’t know what day of the week it is. I was able to hide it enough to pull myself barely out of there, and then I go back to the same toxic lifestyle without dealing with everything that happened to me prior. And that is continually happening to me.”

As a refresher, back in 2016 there were some conflicting statements after news broke about Tamar’s exit from the third season of the series. Her co-star Loni Love said at the time:

“[we] genuinely all like each other.”

But not long after, the axed co-star wrote on social media:

“I have been stabbed in the back by someone I stupidly trusted”

With a more aware head on her shoulders, the recovering woman praised daily therapy as “the best thing I’ve ever done.” She also has a much improved relationship with her son, beaming:

“We have a lot of conversations. Now I’m a real mother… Now I can decipher whether he’s having a hard time figuring out his emotions.”

You can watch the full video (below):

We’re so thankful for Tamar’s honesty when discussing such a challenging and emotional period in her life. Her story will no doubt inspire others to work towards better mental health and another day.

