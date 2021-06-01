Dance Moms Star Zackery Torres Announces They Are Transitioning!

Such an important and inspiring life update from Zackery Torres!

The former Dance Moms star announced on Sunday via TikTok that they are transitioning, and has updated their pronouns to they/she to reflect the amazing news!

Dancing while Dua Lipa‘s hit song Levitating played on in the background, the super-smart college student informed everybody on the uber-hot social media network about what’s going on in their lives. And the transition announcement came with so much energy and fun, with Torres explaining (below):

“I’m transitioning! That means I’m transgender if you didn’t know. My pronouns are they/she, which means that they or she are totally fine, and I’m just hopping on here to tell you that I’m going to be posting more on Tiktok and I’m excited about it!”

Love it!

Torres had previously been the first male-born contestant on Abby’s Ultimate Dance Competition with legendary reality TV star and dance coach Abby Lee Miller. Torres then went on to compete with instructor Cathy Stein.

From there, they went on to graduate from the University of Southern California with honors in 2021, with a Bachelor’s of Fine Arts degree in dance. Currently, Torres is enrolled in a Master of Arts program in public relations and advertising at USC, as well, and should be completed with that by the end of the 2022 school year.

Accomplishments, galore!

Clearly, the former reality TV star is excited and proud to share the news with so many people this weekend, too!

Posting on their official Instagram account on Sunday afternoon, about 24 hours after the news was first announced, Torres shared (below):

“Don’t really have a ton of words to express how I am feeling right now, other than grateful. Grateful to everyone who has supported me and continued to help me be my full self. Grateful for the outpour of love and support. Grateful to all the advocates who made this possible. As I sit here with my mount still open, it is important to recognize the amount of LGBTQIA+ individuals who do not receive this loving response. There is still work to be done, and I cannot wait to be a part of it. Much love, and HAPPY EARLY PRIDE MONTH!”

Awww! Love it!

Congratulations, Zackery!

