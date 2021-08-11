Teen Rapper YNT Juan Shot Fatally Shot In Connecticut

A 17-year-old rapper died on Sunday evening after being shot in Hartford, Connecticut.

According to the Hartford Police Department, officers were dispatched to 258 Martin St. around 5:30 p.m. when they located YNT Juan (real name Juan Bautista Garcia), who had been shot dead in a parked car.

The artist promoted his new single — a remix to Kanye West‘s Power — to his nearly 30,000 Instagram followers just hours before his untimely death.

Garcia’s childhood pal Janine spoke to the Hartford Courant, mourning her friend and professing how innocent he was:

“He was only 17 years old. He never went live on his Instagram to talk about drama, he only went on there to support his friends or promote his music.”

So sad…

Officials told local news outlets they are currently investigating. Our hearts go out to his loved ones.

Officers ask anyone with any information regarding the case to call the HPD Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).

[Image via YouTube]