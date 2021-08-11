Jason Momoa Sweetly Honors 8-Year-Old Fan Who Died Of Cancer

Jason Momoa is paying tribute to a little fan who sadly succumbed to a big health issue.

The Aquaman star took to Instagram this week to mourn the death of 8-year-old Danny Sheehan, who tragically lost his battle to a rare form of brain cancer called Pineoblastoma.

Alongside wall art featuring Momoa and Sheehan wearing matching Aquaman suits, the Game Of Thrones alum wrote:

“Just found out this heartbreaking news. All my Aloha to this beautiful Ohana, love u baby boy rest in peace, you will live in my heart.”

The Hawaii native also vowed to dedicate the upcoming Aquaman 2 to the young fan, who he had previously connected with on FaceTime after the child posted a viral video of him passionately opening an Aquaman toy last December.

Take a look at the original post and Jason’s tribute (below):

This just breaks our hearts.

R.I.P. Danny…

