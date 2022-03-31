WOW! Raven-Symoné Reveals She Lost 40 LBs Without Any Exercise!

Raven-Symoné is spilling her weight loss secrets!

As you may know, the 36-year-old actress has been on a weight loss journey for almost a year now. And on Wednesday, Raven returned to her old stomping grounds at The View in honor of the 25th-anniversary season for the daytime talk show, where she revealed she’s lost a truly impressive 40 lbs!

How did she do it, you may ask? Well, it turns out she accomplished the dramatic transformation with absolutely no exercise! Yep, you read that right!

Related: Love Is Blind‘s Danielle Ruhl Reveals She Gained 20 LBs ‘Due To Stress’ Of Filming Reality Show

Instead, she achieved it by cutting out sugar from her diet! That’s no easy feat, so she had to point out the support (and cooking expertise) of her wife, Miranda Pearman-Maday. Raven told the hosts:

“With her help and guidance and love and fantastic cooking skills … she helped me kick sugar. I say kick sugar because it is an addictive drug, and I was addicted to it in wheat form, in regular form. And it’s out of my system.”

She joked that her sugar habit even showed up in a “fish filet with an extra packet of ketchup — two on Fridays ’cause they’re cheaper!” LOLz!

We say “joked” but she’s serious about sugar! She’s done!

What influenced her decision to start changing her lifestyle? The Cheetah Girls star explained that everything took a turn after receiving some not-so-great news from her physician. Raven soon realized that “what made me want to change was her,” pointing to Miranda. She knew that in order to live a long and happy life with her wife, she had to make her health a priority:

“I want to be here for her as long as I can. I found out some numbers at the doctor that were not pleasant for someone in my age bracket – or any age bracket, to be honest with you.”

Now, she has dropped 40 pounds! And while the That’s So Raven alum did not want to share her specific weight at first, she eventually gave in and said:

“I’ll tell you the numbers. When I ended this show [in 2016] and I started Raven’s Home, I was 210 lbs. I am now 170.”

That is incredible!

Despite removing sugar from her diet, that does not mean she does not indulge in something yummy every now and then! She still enjoys treats like “keto-friendly” cookies, adding:

“I have whole food. And I actually talk to someone here at ‘The View’ every day about fasting because I’m also an intermittent faster and an extended faster as well.”

Absolutely killing it, Raven! You can ch-ch-check out her entire weight loss journey discussion (below):

[Image via The View/YouTube, WENN]