Listen To This: Saturday!

Rebecca Black is only 25 years, but she is already a seasoned veteran. A warrior. A survivor. And a phoenix!

The former teen star, who achieved viral fame with Friday, has continued to pursue her passion and build a fanbase.

She is creating art and sharing herself with the world.

Look At You is the best thing she’s ever released!

A midtempo electro power ballad! This is mature. Timeless. Sonically so pleasing. Showcases her voice. Her songwriting. Her TALENT!

So proud of her!

Check it out above!

Then CLICK HERE to listen to more music from Rebecca Black!