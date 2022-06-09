Aww! Jennifer Lopez Gushes About ‘Building A Family’ With Ben Affleck!

Jennifer Lopez is loving life with Ben Affleck right by her side!

The 52-year-old singer could not stop gushing about how excited she is when it comes to her future with Ben during an interview with Good Morning America on Thursday. She expressed:

“This is the best time of my life. I love my career, but nothing is more fulfilling to me than being able to build my family with someone who I love deeply and is just as dedicated to family and to each other as we can be. I love the idea of the future and what we can create, but I really want to savor the moment. I just want to stay real present in it as much as I can.”

Aww! Glad to hear that things are still going so well for these two!

Of course, her excitement comes just two months after the couple got engaged for the second time. Bennifer has been very committed to blending their families together ever since they got back together in April 2021. At one point, they even had his ex-wife Jennifer Garner and their kids Violet, Seraphina, and Sam hanging out with J.Lo’s daughter Emme Muñiz.

The two have further demonstrated their dedication to creating one big happy fam when looking for a new home together, making sure to take into account what will work best for their five kids. An insider previously told Entertainment Tonight:

“Jen and Ben are excited to further solidify their relationship and take this next step. At this point, they know they are meant to be together and they are prepared to elevate their relationship in this way and include their families in the process and bring everyone together as a healthy unit. It will be great for the kids and everyone is excited and can’t wait to get even closer. They also can’t wait to make new memories there and host celebratory events like birthdays and holidays.”

Love that for them!

But beyond her personal life, Jennifer has been seriously killing it with her career. Not only does her Netflix documentary Halftime premiere later this month, but she has started an initiative to fund small businesses owned by Latina women. Tearing up, she discussed the importance of the new mission in her interview with GMA, saying:

“It’s important to me. When you get a little bit older, you understand the meaning behind things, and you’ve seen enough and you’ve had you’re own struggles and seen enough injustices. I just feel like this country needs more love and positivity and people who want to do good things and are not fighting against each other and who are just giving each other a hand up. That’s important to me.”

She also added:

“Honestly I’m hoping to kind of change the fabric of America, especially for Latina women.”

No doubt Ben must be so proud of all she is accomplishing this year! You can ch-ch-check out her entire conversation with GMA (below):

"I'm hoping to kind of change the fabric of America, especially for Latina women."@jlo talks to @JohnQABC about her new mission to give $14 billion to Latina small business owners over the next eight years. https://t.co/kWY5S6eOU4 pic.twitter.com/JSnyqDCEJT — Good Morning America (@GMA) June 9, 2022

