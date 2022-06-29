Sister Wives' Kody & Meri Brown's Only Child Comes Out As Transgender

Reintroducing themselves!

Sister Wives star Leon Brown has come out as transgender. The only child of exes Kody and Meri Brown made the announcement via their Instagram on Tuesday, vulnerably sharing:

“someone recently told me that i didn’t have to have all of my s**t figured out in order for me to share myself with the world.”

With that bit of advice, they were ready to open up about the most authentic version of themselves, including a new name and pronouns.

Leon shared:

“so here’s me, definitely not having almost any of my s**t figured out, to let you know that i am trans. my name is Leon or Leo (i love both) and my pronouns are they/them.”

The 26-year-old went on to reflect on the challenge of growing up queer in a religious household, adding:

“i remember the first time that i knew i wasn’t a girl. i was pretty young & unfortunately i grew up in a context that was incredibly gendered & restrictive. so i continued to be socialized as a girl & later a woman. and here’s the thing, i’m finally ready to share my favorite self with the world. and that self is incredibly genderqueer, trans, and unapologetic.”

Aw! We LOVE that!

While this is a big and important revelation that they are pleased to finally share with the world, Leo made sure to express how many other aspects of their personality and life are just as important, noting:

“being queer & trans are definitely some of my favorite parts of myself. and yet, there are so many things that i am learning to love about myself through this process. here’s to me getting to know myself, share myself, and continually evolve to be the person i am, to be my favorite self in all contexts.”

It’s a journey! No need to rush the discovery process. Before signing off from the social media platform for the day, the reality TV personality set some strict boundaries with their followers about what will and will not be allowed now that the world knows their truth:

“I’m sharing this part of myself to let folks in, and also to set some boundaries. if you choose to not use my correct name or pronouns, then you do not need to speak to or about me. my name is Leo or Leon, and my pronouns are they/them. please only refer to me in that way”

Leon’s momma Meri was quick to re-share the post in her IG Story, showing her support by writing:

“You are my sunshine.”

Cute!!!

So far, Kody has not reacted to the announcement. He and Leon no longer follow each other on social media either. Hmm. Perhaps that’s a bad sign?

As Perezcious readers might know, Leon first came out as a lesbian to their polygamous family in an episode of Sister Wives back in 2017. They have been engaged to their partner Audrey Kriss (who came out as transgender last year) since January 2019. In 2020, Leo opened up about what it was like to come out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community despite their upbringing, saying:

“Religious institutions are spaces where there’s rules and if you are not following these rules or guidelines you can feel pretty marginalized and I did feel that way with my church. But with my family, I found so much comfort and they love me anyway. They love me and they love Audrey, and they love our love.”

We hope they are receiving just as much love and support now! FWIW, Audrey had a lot of kind things to say in response to their significant other’s post, commenting on Tuesday:

“Love you so much and so proud of you”

Adorable! There’s nothing better than seeing someone live their best and most authentic life!

[Image via Leon Brown/Meri Brown/Instagram & TLC/YouTube]