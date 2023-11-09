Reese Witherspoon Responds To Rumor She's Dating Kevin Costner!

Reese Witherspoon and Kevin Costner dating?!

So said a report this week from New Idea. They claimed the recent divorcées met to discuss a business collab and ended up hitting it off. Seems like a bit of an odd couple. Sure, they’re both Hollywood powerhouses. But there’s also a 20+ year age gap there! Kevin is 68, while Reese is just 47. Obviously that isn’t a dealbreaker for everyone, but… is this true??

Related: Gigi Hadid ‘Doesn’t Agree With The Way’ Taylor Swift Is Handling Travis Kelce Romance!

Well, Reese’s rep came forward to set the record straight. They told Page Six on Thursday:

“This story is completely fabricated and not true.”

Seems like a pretty vehement denial to us!

We can’t blame the Sweet Home Alabama star from wanted to nip that talk in the bud. When she is ready to mingle, something tells us she doesn’t want a ton of guys old enough to be her dad queuing up around the block. Just sayin’.

[Image via MEGA/Nicky Nelson/WENN]