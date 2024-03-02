Resurfaced Clip Reveals Ariana Madix AGREED With Rachel's Cease & Desist -- And Her Lawyer Thoughtfully Responded To It Last Year!

Ariana Madix swore months ago that she never sent or showed anyone that NSFW video of Rachel Leviss!

In case you missed it, some bombshell news dropped earlier this week that rocked Vanderpump Rules fans world. And no, we are not talking about the Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright separation! Instead, it is the lawsuit Rachel filed against Ariana and Tom Sandoval over a sexually explicit video that was allegedly recorded and shared without her consent.

You will recall that the 38-year-old Broadway star learned about the months-long affair between her then-boyfriend and friend last year when she accidentally saw an X-rated clip of a FaceTime call between Rachel and Sandoval on his phone. At the time, the former pageant queen said Sandy recorded the video without her permission. Her attorney even sent a cease-and-desist letter to cast members to tell them to delete the video as it was filmed “illegally.”

And cut to this week, Rachel ended up suing Ariana and Tom over the explicit video! She accused him of recording her performing a sexual act “without her knowledge or consent.” Meanwhile, the 29-year-old claimed the former Dancing With the Star competitor allegedly distributed it to others, including the cast members, as she was “seeking vengeance.” Yikes…

Neither Sandoval nor Ariana have addressed the lawsuit. But it turns out that she did address the cease and desist letter Rachel had sent out about the pornographic video back in August!

When the lawsuit news broke, a video resurfaced on social media of Ariana on the Scheananigans podcast discussing the issue. She insisted she had “not shown or sent” to anyone! Notably, host Scheana Shay agreed with the Something About Her owner! Ariana said:

“To be very clear, I have not shown or sent that video. I don’t have it. I did not hold onto it for any reason. That video was gone, gone, gone, gone, gone before I ever even called her on the phone. And just so everyone knows, I saw maybe about five seconds of that. I wasn’t sitting there like, popping popcorn for movie night… I know that she said that people know about what’s in it. It’s very simple. I’m not going to get into the details, but there’s not a lot of details. It’s straightforward.”

Hmm. Ariana went on to say that she thought it was a “good idea” for Rachel to take “precaution” and send the cease and desist to the cast. According to the cocktail book author, her attorney then responded to the letter with “proof” that she never distributed the video of Rachel! What?! Ariana explained:

“My lawyer made all of that very clear. When she sent a cease and desist to the entire cast as a precaution – definitely think that is a great idea, think that is the right thing to do. Totally understandable why that would be sent out. Great precaution to take, you should take that precaution. My lawyer responded to said precaution with very thorough, very clear information that proved and showed it was like, ‘Absolutely not. Here you go. Here’s proof.’ All this stuff.”

Ariana made it very clear that it would be a “big issue” if Sandoval recorded her in the sexual act without her consent. However, she noted that was then “something that she should address with him directly” — and not her. Of course, we know that Rachel is making this both Ariana and Tom’s issue now! See the clip (below):

Ariana has already addressed that she has NEVER shown this video to the public, even on Scheana’s podcast. So the fact that Rachel is dragging her into this lawsuit is so disgusting. https://t.co/jBmEOSaNXJ pic.twitter.com/627IRZPGyc — QueenAnna???? (@AnnaIsASweetie) February 29, 2024

Whoa!

Ariana better pull out the receipts for this lawsuit! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below!

[Image via Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen/Scheana Shay/YouTube]