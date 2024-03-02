Brian Austin Green Weighs In On Love Is Blind Star Chelsea Blackwell Comparing Herself To His Ex Megan Fox!

Brian Austin Green has entered the Love Is Blind chat!

As you most likely know, contestant Chelsea Blackwell went viral recently when she was on a pod date with her future fiancé Jimmy Presnell and told him that people have said she looks like Megan Fox. The thing is, though, the comparison was a bit of a stretch! She is stunning! However, Chelsea does not resemble the Jennifer’s Body actress — not even a little! When Jimmy met her in person, he soon realized that fact.

When the show aired, people on social media criticized her comparison! However, Brian feels everyone needs to ease up on her right now. TMZ chatted with Megan’s ex-husband at Bristol Farms in Los Angeles on Saturday and asked him about the backlash Chelsea has received over her comment. And his response? He says “people should cut her some slack,” adding:

“I think it’s tough. I think the reality is people say that all the time. They say, ‘Oh, you know, I run into people all the time and say I look like Owen Wilson,’ you know. You have those people. So, she may have gotten that from a lot of people. Who knows? On certain days, when her hair was done a certain way, eye makeup was done a certain way. I mean, you live and learn. That’s probably not the best thing to say on a show called Love Is Blind. It seems like you’re opening yourself up to criticism.”

She definitely created a ton of buzz online! After the comment went viral, Chelsea said she contacted Megan to apologize for getting her involved in the drama. But Brian believes the apology was unnecessary. In fact, he says that the Transformers star “would be flattered” by her words! Hmm. And, of course, the outlet asked the most important question of all — Does Brian think Chelsea looks like Megan? He says:

“Megan is a very one-of-a-kind beauty. It’s why a lot of people say she’s possibly the most beautiful woman in the world. She has a very incredible look to her, so that’s a tough comparison I think for anyone to make.”

Aww! That was sweet of him to say about his ex-wife! And a very diplomatic response!

Now, all we need is for Megan herself to react to the Chelsea drama! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments below!

