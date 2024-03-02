Jax Taylor Lied?! Brittany Cartwright Moved Into A New House -- And Has Something To Say About Split!

Did Jax Taylor lie about Brittany Cartwright living with him again?

After fan speculation over the past few weeks, Brittany finally confirmed it on their When Reality Hits podcast on Thursday — the Vanderpump alums are separated. While the former couple are “taking time apart,” Brittany told listeners she decided to no longer live under the same roof as him for the sake of her mental health. But in a surprise twist hours later, Jax revealed she was already living with him again! He said:

“We’re together. We’re living in our home right now. She was in a house for a while, but yeah, she’s back now.”

Whaaat?! Things changed fast… or did they? Did Jax LIE about their current situation? The answer should come as no surprise to anyone who has seen an episode of Vanderpump Rules! Yes, yes, he did!

A source close to Brittany insisted to Page Six on Friday she has moved out of her home with Jax — indefinitely. And we got some insight into the timeline of their separation drama. The outlet explained that the 35-year-old mom moved out of their house “about a month” ago — around late January or early February – when she decided to separate from Jax. She then moved into a rental home. And get this, the source agreed the couple are “taking time apart” — but are “not on a path to reconciliation”!

Uh oh…

So why would he fib about their living situation? Is he embarrassed about his marriage crumbling? Well, there apparently was some slight truth to what Jax said. Brittany did visit their shared home on Thursday — emphasis on visit. The insider for Page Six explained her husband misconstrued her recent stop at their place! According to the outlet, she went to “pack up her stuff” since she moved into a “new rental” this week after the lease on her previous rental ended:

“She was back there yesterday to pack up her stuff to go to another rental. Maybe that’s why he said, ‘Oh, she’s back home now,’ because there was a day in between her rentals.”

Brittany was even seen on Thursday in pictures obtained by Page Six moving her a lot of her belongings from the house into a white Jeep. Check it out (below):

Brittany Cartwright moves into new rental home despite Jax Taylor saying they’re living together again post-split https://t.co/op7dJaFVhP pic.twitter.com/oaUAqsibNl — Page Six (@PageSix) March 1, 2024

Despite what he said earlier, the insider says Jax knows where his relationship stands with Brittany. And it’s not looking good, FYI! The source added:

“I don’t know why he said that — I think he was just caught off guard.”

Hmm. Whelp, the point of the matter is Brittany and Jax are not living under the same roof at this current time! And Brittany doesn’t appear to have any regrets about moving out! She took to Instagram Stories shortly afterward to post a cryptic message that read:

“If a woman holds the power to create life, she also holds the power to create the life she wants.”

Yes, girl! See the post (below):

Only time will tell whether “the life she wants” will include Jax as her partner moving forward! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Do you think Brittany will end up divorcing Jax? Let us know in the comments below.

