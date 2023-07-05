Kyle Richards & Mauricio Umansky Put On United Front For July 4th Amid Separation Denial!

What separation?!

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky enjoyed the Fourth of July together — and with their children. And curiously, there was no hint of any relationship drama whatsoever!

Of course, on Monday, the news first broke that the longtime couple, who has been together for 27 years, had separated and were no longer in a relationship despite living under the same roof. That report then was muddied late on Monday night, when Kyle came out on Instagram and straight-up denied the separation report! And now, THIS!

On Tuesday, it was Mauricio’s turn to take to IG to put up a united family front. The 53-year-old real estate broker posted a carousel of holiday pics and videos for his 670,000 followers. In the snaps and clips, he showed off the sights and sounds of a very normal and wonderful July 4th celebration: a parade, a flyover, and lots of red, white, and blue!

Vintage Americana!

But most importantly in the context of Monday’s separation claim, there was a LOT of family fun being had! Mauricio and Kyle were seen in close quarters in two of the snaps. Of course, the couple also shares three daughters — Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23, and Portia, 15 — and two of them (Alexia and Portia) were along for the ride, too. And the family dog, as well!!

Ch-ch-check out the caption and photos for yourself (below)!

“Happy Independence Day. Hope everyone is having a great day :)”

FYI, Kyle also posted a couple similar clips to her IG Stories on Tuesday, as well. So the fam was posting away like normal for the Fourth. Seems like there isn’t even a sign of trouble in paradise, then, right?! Absolutely nothing to see here??

Well, that’s where things get curious. As we noted up top, on Monday night, Kyle took to Instagram with a very strong denial of the reports about the couple’s supposed separation. Writing directly to her fans about the split reports that bubbled up on Monday afternoon, Richards pushed back hard:

“In regards to the news that came out about us today… Any claims regarding divorcing are untrue. However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously. There has been no wrongdoing on anyone’s part. Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately. While it may be entertaining to speculate, please do not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative.”

Yeah…

And down in the comments of Mau’s post on Tuesday, fans were divided over that denial, to say the least. Here are just a few of the very mixed reactions about seeing Kyle and Mauricio in close quarters following all of this week’s sudden split allegations:

“Happy 4th! I’m so happy the stories aren’t true” “A response that isn’t a response” “Kyle can’t even fake a good smile! But I wish y’all the best!” “Shut the gossip down” “Okay false alarm then?” “Don’t have to prove anything to us.” “She doesn’t love him anymore. Read the body language” “Ppl need to mind their own business” “People really should clean up their own yards instead of worrying about how anyone else lives.” “Damage control”

So that’s where they stand now. Maybe. Probably. Who knows?! LOLz! Reactions, Perezcious readers??

Share ’em down in the comments (below)…

