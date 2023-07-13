Richard Simmons’ Rep Shares Rare Update On Fitness Icon As He Turns 75!

Richard Simmons is marking a new chapter in his life!

The fitness icon gave fans a rare update on Wednesday to celebrate a huge “milestone” – his 75th birthday. His rep, Tom Estey, told Entertainment Tonight:

“This is a big milestone. I just want to see him happy, which he is.”

That is amazing news!!! At this time, he hasn’t posted anything on social media for his big day. Perhaps he’s too busy celebrating! But fans last heard from Richard back in August 2022 following the release of TMZ Investigates: What Really Happened to Richard Simmons.

It’s been a mystery why the aerobics instructor suddenly vanished from the public eye in 2014. And there have been a lot of conspiracy theories over the years about what happened to Richard, including one wild rumor that he was being held hostage by his housekeeper. However, he shut down the speculation in 2016, telling the Today Show:

“No one is holding me in my house as a hostage. You know, I do what I want to do as I’ve always done so people should sort of just believe what I have to say. I just sort of wanted to be a little bit of a loner for a little while. You know, I had hurt my knee, and I had some problems with it, and then the other knee started giving me trouble…and you know, right now I just want to sort of take care of me.”

But after the interview, he wasn’t heard from or seen out in public for YEARS! As we mentioned before, TMZ looked into his disappearance from Hollywood in the documentary film last year. And the conclusion the outlet landed on about the situation? He really did step away from the spotlight due to his knee problems. Richard underwent a painful knee right replacement. Although doctors told him he needed to get his left knee done, he chose not to do so since the first operation was traumatizing for him. Oh no!

Naturally, fans were worried about Richard after the documentary’s premiere. Add in the fact that no one had heard from him in roughly six years at the time, some were even fearing the worst! But the workout guru finally broke his silence last year to share how thankful he was for the support he received, writing on Facebook:

“Thank you, everyone, for your kindness and love! Love, Richard.”

And yes – the post was from the real Richard. His rep confirmed the message was from the personality, adding:

“Richard is eternally grateful for the continuous outpouring of love and gratitude he has received from across the Globe. He is happy, healthy and living the life he has chosen to live.”

It’s great to hear that Richard is still doing well! And we hope he had a wonderful birthday this year! Reactions to the rare update, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below!

